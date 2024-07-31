Open Text (OTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text Price Performance
Shares of OTEX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on OTEX
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.