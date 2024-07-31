Open Text (OTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.