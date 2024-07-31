Opko Health, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,073,403 shares in the company, valued at $104,065,425.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of WGS traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 1,645,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

