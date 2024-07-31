OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. OppFi has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. OppFi had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. OppFi has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.11 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPFI

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.