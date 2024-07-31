Orchid Market Cap Hits $78.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Orchid has a total market cap of $78.50 million and $2.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

