Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $20.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after buying an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

