Oxford Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.02. 5,941,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,083. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

