Oxford Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,065 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.53. 40,752,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,331,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.69. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

