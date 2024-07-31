Oxford Wealth Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,848,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.