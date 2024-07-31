Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ BULD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The company has a market cap of $862,800.00, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

