PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.61% of PagerDuty worth $78,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,982 shares of company stock worth $1,621,029 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PD traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 177,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,604. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

