PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.61% of PagerDuty worth $78,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty
In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,982 shares of company stock worth $1,621,029 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PagerDuty
PagerDuty Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:PD traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 177,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,604. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.