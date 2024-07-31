Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 16th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Park-Ohio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $126,317.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $126,317.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,919.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,802 shares of company stock worth $507,252 over the last ninety days. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.