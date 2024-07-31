Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up to $77.18

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.18, but opened at $83.63. Parsons shares last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 282,516 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Parsons Trading Up 18.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 483.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 98.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

