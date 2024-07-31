Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Pearson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pearson has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

