PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $98.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

