Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFMT

About Performant Financial

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.