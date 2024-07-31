Picton Property Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.94. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.60 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -488.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 168,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £112,922.47 ($145,256.59). Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.