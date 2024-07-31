Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

