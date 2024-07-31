Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $41.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Pinterest Stock Down 12.0 %

PINS stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 20,904,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,995. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

