Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $34.51. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 2,991,574 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

