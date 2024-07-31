Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials stock opened at GBX 175.68 ($2.26) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 52 week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,507.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.55.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital Global Financials
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.