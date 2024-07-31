Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials stock opened at GBX 175.68 ($2.26) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 52 week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,507.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.55.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.