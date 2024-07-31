Post (POST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Post to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

