Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.