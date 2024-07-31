Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of PW stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37.
About Power REIT
