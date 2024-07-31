Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
