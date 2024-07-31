Procore Technologies (PCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

