Prom (PROM) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00010303 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $124.20 million and $1.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,028.51 or 0.99960258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00071655 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.76542877 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,455,241.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.