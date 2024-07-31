PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.5-$82.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.14 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 713,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,455. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

