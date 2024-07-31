ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 31,462,643 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

