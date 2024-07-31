ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.80. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 31,462,643 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 8.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
