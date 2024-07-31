Prudent Investors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 232,386 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 232,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 3.0% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,258 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,245 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,238,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 499,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,412. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.29 and a beta of 1.13.
