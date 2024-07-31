Prudent Investors Network Inc. Takes $27.52 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,963. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

