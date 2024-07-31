Prudent Investors Network Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.46. The stock had a trading volume of 476,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.