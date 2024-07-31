Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54), RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 754,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,907. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.41 and its 200 day moving average is $282.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.