Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54), RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$16.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 754,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,907. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.41 and its 200 day moving average is $282.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

