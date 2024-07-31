Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

