Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.