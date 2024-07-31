Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 522,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

