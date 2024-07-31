Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,304,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

