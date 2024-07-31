Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will earn $9.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.81 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $536.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.08.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.