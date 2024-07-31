Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on L. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

TSE:L opened at C$169.40 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$171.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.29 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total transaction of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

