Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

