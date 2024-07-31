Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Paradigm Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.62.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.73 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

