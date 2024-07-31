QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. QCR has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

