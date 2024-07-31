Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,251.14 or 1.00091260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00071769 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

