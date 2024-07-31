QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164,967.38 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,967.38 and approximately $108.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,208.52 or 1.00019547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00071626 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00168281 USD and is down -15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

