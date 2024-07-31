Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.5-69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.98 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Radware stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 55,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,290. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

