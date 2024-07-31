Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of METC opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $700.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.
In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
