Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

PIF stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$270.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.45. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.08 and a one year high of C$15.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

