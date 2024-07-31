Raymond James Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.07. 1,478,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,942. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

