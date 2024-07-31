Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – AT&T had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – AT&T had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 27,846,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,721,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.74.

Get AT&T Inc alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AT&T

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.