ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.05

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $0.05 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00107725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

