Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:NEM opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Newmont by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
