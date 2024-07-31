Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Newmont by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

