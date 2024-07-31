Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2024 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2024 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 5,412,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Get Annaly Capital Management Inc alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.