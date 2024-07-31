Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lennar (LEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

7/27/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

7/19/2024 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

7/2/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/27/2024 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $238.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Lennar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.84. 333,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $181.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

