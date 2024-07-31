Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (AEIS, AMD, AMZN, APLS, CCJ, CHCT, CHR, CP, CZR, DENN)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 31st:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$4.05 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its negative rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

