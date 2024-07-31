Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 31st (AEIS, AMD, AMZN, APLS, CCJ, CHCT, CHR, CP, CZR, DENN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 31st:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$4.05 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its negative rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

